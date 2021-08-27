- (PLX AI) - Systemair fell another 3% in early trading, adding to yesterday's heavy losses on the back of the earnings miss.
- • Nordea cut their recommendation on the stock to hold from buy
- • Kepler Cheuvreux cut their price target on the stock to SEK 335 from SEK 357, after having just raised it on Aug. 23
- • The fiscal first quarter earnings were not good enough, Kepler said
- • The market has high hopes for Systemair's potential, and the valuation is high and with limited upside, Kepler said
- • Systemair's earnings are fluctuating sharply, which increases the risk; we prefer Lindab at these levels, Kepler added
- • Kepler rates Systemair hold
