Bunshi Lab Starts Accepting Pre-orders for "Bunshi Mask" -- Best-selling Crowdfunded Face Mask in Japan -- through "Indiegogo" Crowdfunding Website

- Bunshi Mask Catches More than 99% of Fine Particles -

FUKUOKA, Japan, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunshi Lab ("bunshi" meaning molecule in Japanese) has raised approximately 180 million yen (*1) for the "Bunshi Mask" through "Makuake," a Japanese crowdfunding website. Now, Bunshi Lab is launching a much-awaited global sales campaign for the product.

(*1) 180 million yen is about US$1.6 million (US$1.00 = 110 yen as of August, 2021).

(Image1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106774/202108259196/_prw_PI7fl_WycJz104.jpg)

The Bunshi Mask is a top-of-the-line face mask created from the spirit of Japan's omotenashi (hospitality) and craftsmanship. It has sold a cumulative total of more than 200,000 pieces in only four months, as it has been loved by many people immediately after being put on sale in Japan. Keen to deliver the Bunshi Mask from Japan to the world, Bunshi Lab launches its global sales campaign through Indiegogo.

- Bunshi Mask project page on Indiegogo website

Website: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/bunshi-mask-minimal-stylish-and-high-spec/reft/27136189/pr0827

Start date: Aug. 27 (Friday), 2021

- Perks: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106774/202108259196/_prw_PI1fl_w1C8nU82.jpg

- Delivered to 9 countries:

U.S., Britain, Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Netherlands, Italy, Singapore

About Bunshi Mask

(Image2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106774/202108259196/_prw_PI8fl_86vs5Ja1.jpg)

The following are the main features of the Bunshi Mask, a next-generation face mask that strikes a balance between high performance and beautiful minimalist design:

- The Bunshi Mask blocks against more than 99% of fine particles.

(Image3: https://videos.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106774/202108259196/_prw_PM1fl_7fZiwb4a.mp4)

It uses the latest nanofiber filter invented by Akihiko Tanioka (*2), professor emeritus at Tokyo Institute of Technology (*3), which blocks against more than 99% of fine particles.The Bunshi Mask can protect its users firmly and effectively as it uses finer mesh for its filter than that of the surgical N95 mask.

(*2) Professor Tanioka (professor emeritus) is a leading expert in the field of nanofiber.



(*3) Tokyo Institute of Technology, often called "MIT of Japan," is one of the top universities in Japan.

(Image4: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106774/202108259196/_prw_PI3fl_7DNh7wGl.jpg)

Furthermore, the Bunshi Mask allows users to breathe with ease as it uses the latest nanofiber, and it becomes an environment-friendly mask supporting a sustainable society as it is made out of materials from recycled PET or polyethylene terephthalate. It can also help reduce the number of times for it to be washed thanks to the effects of ultraviolet disinfection because it is UV-resistant.

- Its design is beautiful from every angle.

(Image5: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106774/202108259196/_prw_PI6fl_4O76ai84.jpg)

The Bunshi Mask has a well-thought-out design to draw out the charm of the wearer's face. Moreover, its surface has luster and looks gorgeous.

- Using "top-end knit cotton fabric"

It uses a top-end knit cotton fabric treated by the so-called "silhouette" processing, the quality of which is higher than gauze fabrics. It lends itself a premium feel as it is gentle on the skin and gives a dry wear feeling. Another attractive feature is that it does not wrinkle easily even after washing.

(Image6: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106774/202108259196/_prw_PI5fl_bwLRf6ST.jpg)

- The mask has already proven successful in crowdfunding in Japan:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202108259196-O2-ukhdiB2x.pdf

For more information, please visit:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202108259196-O1-UAZX3DMT.pdf

*The Indiegogo Trademarks used in this press release are property of Indiegogo, Inc.