

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales increased at a softer pace in July, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, increased a working-day adjusted 12.4 percent year-on-year in July, after a 15.5 percent rise in June.



Sales of non-food stores surged 16.2 percent annually in July and those in specialized stores accelerated 37.2 percent.



Sales in non-specialized stores and those of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 6.6 percent and 7.1 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales declined a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent in July.



