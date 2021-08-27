Anzeige
Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-08-27
LoanREGS
IsinXS2226974504
Coupon, %0.125
Maturity2030-09-09
Tendered volume, SEK mln250 +/- 250
Offered volume, SEK mln742
Volume bought, SEK mln250
Number of bids8
Number of accepted bids3
Average yield, %0.067 %
Lowest accepted yield, %0.061 %
Highest yield, %0.071 %
Accepted at lowest yield, %50.00

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-08-27
Loan3114
IsinSE0013748258
Coupon, %0.125
Maturity2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/-250
Offered volume, SEK mln1,300
Volume bought, SEK mln500
Number of bids9
Number of accepted bids6
Average yield, %-1.801 %
Lowest accepted yield, %-1.808 %
Highest yield, %-1.791 %
Accepted at lowest yield, %50.00

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-08-27
Loan3111
IsinSE0007045745
Coupon, %0.125
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Offered volume, SEK mln1,150
Volume bought, SEK mln500
Number of bids12
Number of accepted bids9
Average yield, %-1.700 %
Lowest accepted yield, %-1.713 %
Highest yield, %-1.677 %
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00


