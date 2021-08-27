

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Friday after at least 13 U.S. service members and 60 Afghans were killed in two bombings around Kabul airport.



Investors also awaited Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech for clues on how and when the Federal Reserve will start paring its bond purchases program.



The benchmark DAX was up 3 points at 15,796 after declining 0.4 percent on Thursday.



Vonovia SE shares rose 0.6 percent. The residential real estate company said it has placed corporate bonds totaling 5 billion euros with an average coupon of 0.49 percent.



Based on high investor demand, the company said it was able to secure very attractive conditions.



Travel & leisure stocks were declining, with airline Lufthansa falling over 1 percent.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were down about 1 percent while automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were seeing modest gains.



