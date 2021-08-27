

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic confidence weakened in August, data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Friday.



The economic tendency indicator rose to 121.1 in August from 121.9 in July.



The consumer confidence index increased to 108.6 in August from 106.2 in the previous month.



The manufacturing industry confidence index rose to 129.2 in August from 128.6 in the preceding month.



The retail trade confidence index fell to 111.6 in August from 118.6 in the previous month.



The measure of construction morale improved to 108.7 in July from 108.1 in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

