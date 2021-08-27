

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 27.08.2021 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS RAISES BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL TO 'OVERWEIGHT' (EW) - TP 424 (315) PENCE - GOLDMAN RAISES TESCO PRICE TARGET TO 310 (285) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS CUTS SAINSBURY(J) TO 'NEUTRAL' ('BUY') - TARGET 300 PENCE - UBS RAISES TESCO PRICE TARGET TO 330 (315) PENCE - 'BUY'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de