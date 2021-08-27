

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Friday, with geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over U.S. monetary policy keeping investors nervous.



Investors await Fed Chair Jerome Powell's symposium speech later today after non-voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee made hawkish monetary comments, urging the Fed to start tapering bond purchases in the fall and finish the process by the first quarter of next financial year.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,127 after declining 0.4 percent the previous day.



Miners BHP, Rio Tinto, Anglo American and Glencore all rose about 1 percent as metal prices climbed on a weaker dollar.



BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell both rose about half a percent as oil prices climbed more than 1 percent on worries about supply disruptions.



Subprime lender Amigo jumped 5.6 percent after it posted a steep rise in first-quarter pretax profit.



Food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway tumbled 4.5 percent after the New York City Council approved legislation to permanently cap commissions delivery apps can charge restaurants.



Primary Health Properties edged up slightly as it announced the acquisition of a purpose-built hub facility in Bury, Lancashire for a total consideration of 40 million pounds.



