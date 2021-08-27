Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
International Business Time: InnoCan Pharma ist die Nr. 1 in der Exosomenforschung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS20 ISIN: SE0009922164 Ticker-Symbol: ESWB 
Tradegate
27.08.21
10:52 Uhr
27,100 Euro
+0,150
+0,56 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSITY AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSITY AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,89027,03011:56
26,89026,97011:54
PR Newswire
27.08.2021 | 11:46
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to Essity's Capital Markets Day 2021

Welcome to Essity's virtual Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts, and the media on November 3, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. CET

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading innovative, digital, and sustainable hygiene and health company, Essity will describe the company's strategy and continued transformation journey, as well as its work to achieve the Group's goal of profitable growth, net zero emissions by 2050 and improved well-being for people across the globe. The company's management and employees will present the path forward with a focus on customer and consumers, innovation and brands, digitalization and e-commerce, climate transition, and diversity and inclusion.

Essity is changing the lives of a growing number of people through digital innovations and sustainable solutions. The day will provide insight into the development of Essity's unique product offerings, such as TENA SmartCare, Tork EasyCube, Tork PaperCircle, Libresse Period Pants, Cutimed Wound Navigator, Lotus Sans Tube, and Zewa tissue produced with wheat straw.

To follow our livestreamed Capital Markets Day, visit:
https://www.essity.com/capitalmarketsday2021/

The above link will contain information for those who wish to ask questions over the course of the day.

A very warm welcome!

Add Essity's Capital Markets Day 2021 to your calendar

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 8 788 52 51, per.lorentz@essity.com
Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 8 788 51 30, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/invitation-to-essity-s-capital-markets-day-2021,c3404573

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3404573/1460065.pdf

Invitation to Essity's Capital Markets Day 2021

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/essity-cmd-2021,c2948237

Essity CMD 2021

ESSITY AB B-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.