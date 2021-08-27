- (PLX AI) - Electrolux EGM resolved on an automatic share redemption procedure, including a 2:1 share split, a reduction of the share capital by redemption of shares, and an increase of the share capital by way of a bonus issue.
- • The procedure means that a total of SEK 4,886 million will be distributed to the shareholders, which corresponds to SEK 17.00 per share
- • The record date for share split and receipt of redemption shares will be October 5
