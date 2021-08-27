A number of Fraunhofer institutes in Germany want to make green hydrogen more cost-competitive and are working to identify the best and most economical processes for the production of electrolyzers. They intend to build a digital library of future-proof electrolyser manufacturing processes with which the investment costs and even the return on investment can be determined in advance depending on the planned production volume.From pv magazine Germany Researchers from the Fraunhofer Society (Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft) in Germany are currently cooperating to improve production processes for electrolyzers ...

