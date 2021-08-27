Anzeige
Freitag, 27.08.2021
International Business Time: InnoCan Pharma ist die Nr. 1 in der Exosomenforschung!
WKN: 906997 ISIN: SE0000379190 Ticker-Symbol: TEX 
Stuttgart
27.08.21
12:53 Uhr
24,080 Euro
+0,460
+1,95 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
27.08.2021 | 12:58
Extraordinary General Meeting in Castellum AB (publ)

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum AB (publ) held an Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday, August 27, 2021. In order to minimise the risk of spreading the corona virus, the Extraordinary General Meeting was held only through advance voting (postal voting) in accordance with temporary legislation.

In accordance with the Board's proposal, and with approximately 88.8 % of the votes cast at the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Extraordinary General Meeting decided to authorise the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions prior to the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on a new share issues with the right and obligation to be paid by contribution in kind, consisting of shares in Kungsleden Aktiebolag, to Castellum by reason of Castellum's public takeover offer for all shares in Kungsleden Aktiebolag.

For further information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, Chair of the Board of Directors, Castellum AB (publ)
Phone: +46 704 58 24 70

Ulrika Danielsson, CFO, Castellum AB (publ)
Phone: +46 70 647 12 61, email: ulrika.danielsson@castellum.se

About Castellum:

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in Sweden with a property value of approximately SEK 97 billion. We are located in attractive growth regions in Sweden, as well as Copenhagen and the Helsinki area. 250,000 people go to work every day in our properties. We develop flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions with a lettable area of 3.8 million square metres. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/extraordinary-general-meeting-in-castellum-ab--publ-,c3404564

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3404564/1460083.pdf

Press release 210827

© 2021 PR Newswire
