Yousician Launches Spotlight, A New Course Series Featuring A Diverse Roster That Includes Jason Mraz, Juanes & Duolingo And Metallica.

Spotlight gives artists from all genres access to millions of new fans via the world's leading digital platform to learn and play music.

Jason Mraz for Yousician Spotlight, exclusively available on Yousician August 27th

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yousician is launching Spotlight, its first ever in-app artist partnership course series, the latest brand investment after the recent closing of a $28 million Series B funding round. Spotlight courses will shine a light on artists from a wide variety of genres, some in collaboration with other brands. Each will be tailored to the style of the artists' music and personality, with one constant theme: connecting artists and fans to learn and play together.

The first course to launch features Jason Mraz, two-time Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree. Mraz's ability to make even the most complex guitar and ukulele parts easy makes him the perfect artist to kick off this innovative series.

Through Spotlight, Mraz will share full song performances, provide tips & tricks for playing, speak to his musical journey, songwriting process, and get candid about his learning and performing experience. Mraz will inspire users to learn, practice, and play while staying motivated on their musical journey, plus offer personalized tutorials for some of his best known songs, including "I'm Yours", one of the most played songs on the platform, "93 Million Miles" and "I Won't Give Up".

"I've partnered with Yousician because I hope that anyone at any age feels that now is the right time to learn," said Mraz. "Yousician makes it so easy to learn and play. It's like having a friend to personally guide you on your musical journey."

Under Spotlight, Yousician will also feature Juanes & Duolingo this October, followed by a partnership with Metallica in early 2022. Juanes' course, in collaboration with the top language learning app Duolingo, will focus on learning to "speak music" through musical instruments and different languages. Metallica's Spotlight course will feature a unique window into their songwriting process, including tutorials that show users how to play their most requested songs, directly from the band. This is a first for the education and entertainment market: no other platform provides interactive artist courses with an immediate structured path for users to learn, practice and play.

"Time and again, our users have told us how much they love playing songs from their favorite artists. We created Spotlight to give them an unprecedented window into their favorite songs, straight from the artists themselves," said Hadley Spanier, Head of Brand Marketing and Artist Relations at Yousician. "Our artist partners are thrilled about this new way to connect with fans, and we know our users will love this new hands-on approach. We are so excited for what's ahead for Spotlight."

As an incentive to join Mraz in the Spotlight, users will be able to redeem a discount offer of 25% off a Premium+ and Family Plan subscriptions using this special link . In September, Mraz will also do a giveaway with signed Ukuleles to 5 lucky users who complete his Spotlight course. More information on Mraz's Spotlight here .

CONTACT: Natasha Weber, Director of Communications - 646-427-1635 /Natasha@Yousician.com

DOWNLOAD ASSETS: https://www.dropbox.com/t/vw4gJNTmu1IfhQ2n

YOUSICIAN SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1602839/spotlight_trailer.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1602836/JASON_MRAZ.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1498880/Logo_horizontal_brand_color_Logo.jpg