Freitag, 27.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
International Business Time: InnoCan Pharma ist die Nr. 1 in der Exosomenforschung!
GlobeNewswire
27.08.2021 | 13:29
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Municipality Credit Iceland Plc. - Sustainable bonds (LSB280829 GB) admitted to trading on August 30, 2021

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                   Lánasjóður sveitarfélag ohf   
2  Org. no:                  5804071100           
3  LEI                     2138002IF266ITSZ8939      
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)               LSB280829 GB          
5  ISIN code                  IS0000033264          
6  CFI code                  DBFUFR             
7  FISN númer                 LANASJODUR SVEI/4.00 BD 20290828
8  Bonds/bills:                Bond              
9  Total issued amount             1.762.000.000          
10 Total amount previously issued       0                
11 Amount issued at this time         1.762.000.000          
12 Denomination in CSD             1                
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange       Yes               
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type              Bullet Bond           
15 Amortization type, if other         N/A               
16 Currency                  ISK               
17 Currency, if other             N/A               
18 Issue date                 August 27, 2021         
19 First ordinary installment date       August 28, 2029         
20 Total number of installments        1                
21 Installment frequency                            
22 Maturity date                August 28, 2029         
23 Interest rate                4,00%              
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest          Simple interests        
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention            ACT/ACT             
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date             27.8.2021            
32 First ordinary coupon date         28.8.2022            
33 Coupon frequency              1                
34 Total number of coupon payments       8                
35 If irregular cash flow, then how      N/A               
36 Dirty price / clean price          Clean Price           
37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does   No               
   payment include accrued interest for days                 
   missing until next business day?                      
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
38 Indexed                   No               
39 Name of index                                
40 Daily index or monthly index        NA               
41 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
42 Base index value                              
43 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
44 Call option                 No               
45 Put option                 No               
46 Convertible                 No               
47 Credit rating (rating agency, date)     No               
                        ---------------------------------
48 Additional information           Further information can be found
                         on               
                         https://www.lanasjodur.is/fjarf
                        estar/fjarmognun/        
                        ---------------------------------
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
49 Registered at CSD              Já               
50 Securities depository            Nasdaq CSD Iceland       
51 Date of Application for Admission to    August 26, 2021         
   Trading                                  
52 Date of Approval of Application for     August 26, 2021         
   Admission to Trading                            
53 Date of admission to trading        August 30, 2021         
54 Order book ID                LB280829_GB           
55 Instrument subtype             Corporate Bonds         
56 Market                   Iceland Cash Bond Trading    
57 List population name            ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BONDS      
58 Static volatility guards          No               
59 Dynamic volatility guards          No               
60 MiFIR identifier              BOND - Bonds          
61 Bond type                  OEPB - Other Public Bond
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
