- (PLX AI) - Castellum buys another 11.8% stake in Entra and now holds 30.6% in the company.
- • The stake was bought at NOK 210 per share from Folketrygdfondet
Castellum Buys Additional 11.8% Stake in Entra; Now Holds 30.6%
|CASTELLUM AB
|24,130
|+2,16 %
|ENTRA ASA
|21,660
|+6,49 %