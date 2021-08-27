- (PLX AI) - Saab Receives Further Order for the A26 Submarine for Sweden.
- • Saab order value is SEK 5.2 billion
- • The delivery of the two submarines will take place in 2027 and 2028
SAAB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|25,300
|25,400
|15:35
|25,310
|25,390
|15:35
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:10
|Saab Gets Submarine Order from Sweden Worth SEK 5.2 Billion
|(PLX AI) - Saab Receives Further Order for the A26 Submarine for Sweden.• Saab order value is SEK 5.2 billion• The delivery of the two submarines will take place in 2027 and 2028
► Artikel lesen
|14:00
|Saab Receives Further Order for the A26 Submarine for Sweden
|Do
|Bombardier Inc: Bombarder delivers 5th Global jet to Saab for Globaleye
|Do
|Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Delivers Fifth Global Business Jet for Saab's GlobalEye Airborne Surveillance Solution
|Global aircraft, with their high-altitude performance and long endurance, are the chosen platform for Swedish defense supplier's GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control solutionBombardier Specialized...
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|Saab Leads the OCEAN2020 Baltic Sea Live Demonstration
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SAAB AB
|25,000
|-0,79 %