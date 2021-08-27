Anzeige
Freitag, 27.08.2021
International Business Time: InnoCan Pharma ist die Nr. 1 in der Exosomenforschung!
27.08.2021
ENGlobal Announces Annual Meeting Results

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / ENGlobal's (NASDAQ:ENG) 2021 annual stockholders' meeting was held yesterday morning in Houston.

Approximately 58% of ENGlobal's total common stock outstanding was represented at the meeting, either in person or by proxy. Of the shares cast for each respective proposal, approximately 99% were cast in favor of the election of William A. Coskey, P.E., Mark A Hess, Lloyd G. Kirchner, Christopher D. Sorrells, and Kevin M. Palma to a one-year term on our Board of Directors, approximately 99% were cast in favor of the ENGlobal Corporation 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan, and approximately 99% were cast in favor of the ratification of the appointment of Moss Adams for the fiscal year 2021.

About ENGlobal
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) is a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy throughout the United States and internationally. ENGlobal operates through two business segments: Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides engineering, design, fabrication, and integration of automated control systems as a complete packaged solution for our clients. The Government Services segment provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.ENGlobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
The statements above regarding the Company's expectations, including those relating to its future results, its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENGlobal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

Click here to join our email list:https://www.englobal.com/investors/

CONTACT:
Darren W. Spriggs
Phone: (281) 878-1000
E-mail: ir@ENGlobal.com

Market Makers - Investor Relations
Jimmy Caplan
Phone: 512-329-9505
Email: jimmycaplan@me.com

Market Makers - Media Relations
Rick Eisenberg
Phone: 212-496-6828
Email: eiscom@msn.com

SOURCE: ENGlobal



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661596/ENGlobal-Announces-Annual-Meeting-Results

