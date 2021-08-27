

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medical device maker Medtronic plc (MDT) announced Friday new data from the Micra Coverage with Evidence Development (CED) Study, the largest evaluation of leadless pacemakers to date, which showed the Micra Transcatheter Pacing System (TPS) was associated with a 38% reduction in reinterventions and a 31% reduction in chronic complications at 2-years compared with traditional transvenous (TV-VVI) pacemakers.



The data were presented virtually today in a late-breaking trials presentation at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2021.



The Micra CED study is a continuously enrolling, observational, cohort study evaluating claims-based complications, utilization and outcomes of Micra TPS in the U.S. The study used statistical adjustment to account for differences in patient characteristics at baseline.



Micra TPS is the only leadless pacing system available globally. Recently, Medtronic announced that more than 100,000 patients have received a Micra device worldwide.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MEDTRONIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de