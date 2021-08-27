Construction & Demolition Waste Market worth $34.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Construction & Demolition Waste Market by type (Sand, Soil & Gravel, Concrete, Bricks & Masonry, Wood, Metal), Source (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Municipal), & Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, & South America) - Global forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Construction & Demolition Waste Market size is estimated to be USD 26.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 34.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2026.

The global market is primarily driven by increasing construction activities and inclination of governments toward sustainability in various regions across the globe. Rising demand for sustainable and recycled construction materials for commercial construction projects will further drive the construction & demolition waste market.

Residential is expected to be the fastest-growing source in the Construction & demolition waste market during the forecast period.

Residential is the fastest-growing source segment in the construction & demolition waste market. The market for this segment is driven by rapid urbanization and increasing renovation in the residential sector. It accounted for a share of about 31.3% of the construction & demolition waste market, in terms of value, in 2020.

APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global Construction & demolition waste market during the forecast period.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the Construction & demolition waste market in 2020. The construction & demolition waste market in APAC is driven by the demand from countries such as China, Japan, and India. Rapid industrialization, mainly in emerging economies such as China and India, has been one of the major factors driving the global construction & demolition waste market. The market for construction & demolition waste in APAC is expected to increase in the next five years due to many ongoing and upcoming building & construction as well as demolition projects in Asian countries.

Waste Management (US)., SUEZ (France), Veolia (France), Republic Services (US), Clean Harbors Inc. (US). are the leading Construction & Demolition Waste Market service providers, globally.

