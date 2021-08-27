

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. personal income and spending data for July will be released at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the yen, it held steady against the euro and the franc. Against the pound, it dropped.



The greenback was worth 110.19 against the yen, 1.1761 against the euro, 1.3727 against the pound and 0.9179 against the franc at 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de