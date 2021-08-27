Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 447/21: New equity right for trading, Cyber Security 1 AB TO1 (450/21)

Correction refers to last trading date marked in bold below. At the request of Cyber Security 1 AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as from August 30, 2021. Security name: Cyber Security 1 TO1 Short name: CYB1 TO1 ISIN code: SE0016276695 Orderbook ID: 233309 Terms: Possession of one (1) warrant of series TO1 entitles the holder to the subscription of one (1) new share in Cyber Security 1 AB during the subscription period from and including July 25, 2022, up to and including August 8, 2021. The subscription price per share is EUR 0,01. Subscr 25 July 2022 - 8 August 2022 iption perio d: Last 4 August 2022 tradi ng day: This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call +46 08-503 01 550