

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) said the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for VOXZOGO (vosoritide). It is the first medicine to be approved to treat children with achondroplasia in Europe. Achondroplasia is the most common cause of dwarfism.



BioMarin Pharma noted that the New Drug Application for Voxzogo is under review by the FDA with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of November 20, 2021. In January 2021, the NDA for Voxzogo had been granted priority review designation.



