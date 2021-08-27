Anzeige
Freitag, 27.08.2021
International Business Time: InnoCan Pharma ist die Nr. 1 in der Exosomenforschung!
WKN: 917602 ISIN: FI0009007355 
Frankfurt
27.08.21
08:02 Uhr
9,860 Euro
+0,040
+0,41 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2021 | 16:05
Rapala VMC Oyj: RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: CHANGE IN THE HOLDING OF THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Rapala VMC Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
August 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: CHANGE IN THE HOLDING OF THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

On August 27, 2021, a total of 315 000 treasury shares of Rapala VMC Corporation have been transferred to a third party Okuma Fishing Tackle Co Ltd.

After the transfer, Rapala VMC Corporation holds 50 236 treasury shares.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

Nicolas Warchalowski
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Olli Aho, General Counsel, +358 9 7562 540

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media

About Rapala VMC Corporation
Rapala group is the world's leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala's distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. Rapala group's brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing outside of the USA as well as Okuma in Europe and Russia. Group, with net sales of EUR 261 million in 2020, employs some 2 100 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.


Attachment

  • Rapala VMC Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, August 27, 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/30ca48bb-c6ae-43f7-962f-2bf0f544f57f)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
