New America Energy Corp.: Third Bench Q & A From Emerging Growth Conference Highlights

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / New America Energy Corp. (OTC PINK CURRENT:NECA), CEO David Fair is pleased to release highlights from Question and Answers from his recent presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and th overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

"It was a pleasure presenting Third Bench at the Emerging Growth Conference earlier this month. I'm happy to share some of the questions I received following my presentation. I hope this gives further clarity to the ambitions and goals of Third Bench as continue to execute on our plans." said David Fair, CEO of Third Bench Holdings

What is the run rate for 2021? With our current operations we expect to be at about $24M of combined revenue for 2021. However, we have several synergistic acquisitions in the pipeline that we anticipate completing before the end of the year.

What are goals for Third Bench/ NECA for the next couple of years? Over the next 2-3 years we plan to make several additional acquisitions to become the "go-to" of cabinetry and countertops for home builders and general contractors throughout the Southwestern and Southern United States. Given the high level of fragmentation in this industry we believe this is a very realistic goal for Third Bench.

Are you interested in acquiring businesses outside of the home remodeling business? We have no plan to acquire business that are not complementary to our core services and products.

Will there be a share buyback for NECA holdings? We do not anticipate a share buyback. All capital shall be used for additional accretive acquisitions.

Will we see a balance sheet soon on the reverse acquisition into ticker NECA Yes, we will be reporting our operations on the New America annual filings for the year ending August 31 st .

Will you be considering a reverse split on stock soon or closer to say an up list event? There have been no discussions whatsoever regarding a stock split. We are engaging a large regional New Mexico accounting firm to prepare Third Bench with pre-audit and accounting services, and we are interviewing national accounting firm to perform an audit for 2021.

What is your share structure right now and do you plan to up list? We intend to be PCAOB audited this year with an expectation of uplisting in the near future.



About Third Bench Holdings , LLC

THIRD BENCH Holdings is a holding company for three subsidiary companies operating as an architectural millwork and dealers in the cabinetry, kitchen and bath areas. THIRD BENCH, through its subsidiary companies offer products in categories: Residential Cabinets and countertops and commercial millwork throughout the Western U.S. for customers from California to Texas. THIRD BENCH also provides installation services as a part of its vertical offering. The company provides its products and services through its architectural millwork and retail facilities, currently located in Albuquerque and Las Cruces, New Mexico and Tucson, Arizona. Third Bench employs over 140 people and had revenue in excess of $18.8 million in 2020. Third Bench is on a run rate of over $24.0 million for 2021 and is cash flow positive. These projections have been provided by management and do not include the additional acquisitions that are currently under review.

Third Bench Holdings

175 S. Main Street #1410

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

https://thirdbench.com/

About New America Energy Corp.

New America Energy Corp. (NECA) is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets.

NECA Contact:

Jeffrey M. Canouse

770-235-6053

jeff@necaholdings.com

jeffcanouse@gmail.com

https:/twitter.com/necaholdings

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: New America Energy Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/661631/Third-Bench-Q-A-From-Emerging-Growth-Conference-Highlights