Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

Bid procedure, 2021-09-03 Bonds SWEDISH GOVERNMENT: 1053. SE0002829192. 2039-03-30



SWEDISH GOVERNMENT: 1063, SE0015193313, 2045-11-24





Bid date 2021-09-03 Bid times 09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) 1053: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK



1063: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK





Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) 1053: 500 mln SEK per bid



1063: 500 mln SEK per bid





Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 50 million per bid Expected allocation time Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Delivery and payment date 2021-09-07 Delivery of bonds To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 2021-08-27

