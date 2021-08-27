An Open Invitation to attend CoinGeek New York

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BTC has rightly criticised for its inability to scale, its high transaction fees and its bad environmental record. All those issues are currently solved by Bitcoin SV.

BSV Blockchain is the world's largest public blockchain by all major utility metrics; data storage and daily transaction volume, scaling ability and average block size.

Scaling (transactions per second):

BTC: about 12

BSV Over 50,000

Transaction fees:

BTC about $12

BSV 1/100th of a cent

Environmental blockchain League table:

Don't take our word for it: https://coincarboncap.com/

With those facts in mind CoinGeek would like to extend an invitation for to those wanting join us at the CoinGeek Conference, Sheraton Hotel, Times Square, New York.

The Conference is a 3 Day Conference about how the BSV Blockchain is growing exponentially through its data management solutions because of its scalability, stability, security, and safe instant transactions. There are amazing solutions built on top of the BSV Blockchain that allow Supply Chain Management, Health Care, Global FinTech, Marketing, and many other industries to transform the way they do business.

Join us live or virtually at CoinGeek New York to learn more.