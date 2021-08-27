SSG Management: Kooopa Project Switches Gears into Play-to-Earn NFT Gaming

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / The Kooopa Token project has henceforth been rebranded as Kart Racing League (KRL), which will be a play-to-earn kart racing video game where players can earn real-money by winning virtual races. The game is being developed by Blue Monster Games, Inc., a Florida-based company with ambitions to become a major player in the NFT-gaming industry.

"This will be a dynamic game that can empower hundreds of thousands of players to earn a living off of our innovative digital economy," said Joseph Rubin, Co-Founder & CEO of Blue Monster Games. "We decided to switch gears because we believe this direction will be far more exciting and enjoyable for consumers than any of the other original goals outlined in the Kooopa Token project," continued Rubin.

NFT refers to non-fungible tokens, a unique digital asset that can represent an image or artwork (or other types of digital files). In NFT-gaming, the NFTs represent in-game assets and often have in-game utility.

Kart Racing League will be based on a similar model that propelled the success of Axie Infinity, the leading play-to-earn NFT crypto-game that generated over $40 million in sales in June 2021 alone. However, while the Axie game has very limited functionality, KRL will be a vibrant and fun-to-play 3D racing game -- something that has yet to be done in the NFT-gaming space.

The NFTs characters in the KRL universe are known as Racers, and they will be usable, playable NFTs with unique looks and varying attributes. Users will be able to buy and sell their Racers on the KRL marketplace that is launching in September 2021.

With this new model, the Kooopa cryptocurrency (or KOO) will operate as the governance tokens for the platform. In addition, KRL will be launching another cryptocurrency known as the Essence of Creation (or EOC), which players can earn by winning races or placing amongst the top-three.

