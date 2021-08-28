Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX's Chief Medical Officer Joins IEEE SA Telehealth Working Groups and Executive Team Update

News in Summary

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to announce that the company's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sonny Kohli has joined the IEEE SA Telehealth IC Working Groups, a new IEEE industrial connections program developing technical standards for novel telehealth technologies.

As a global community the IEEE SA Telehealth IC working group will seek to create internationally applicable standards for telehealth and virtual care adoption. These standards will then be used by regulatory agencies like Health Canada and the US FDA to vet and approve the innovative new technologies to come.

The chance to influence and inform the creation of global standards will allow Cloud DX to have an even greater impact on the delivery of virtual care around the world.

"I am honoured to contribute to this important IEEE program and I look forward to sharing with this prestigious international working group the lessons we've learned at Cloud DX ," stated Dr. Sonny Kohli , Chief Medical Officer, Cloud DX. "Being asked to participate in efforts to standardize digital healthcare is a testament to the industry's perception of Cloud DX as a leader in remote care. Clients that value excellence view this as one of our differentiators in the marketplace."

Dr. Keith Thompson, Chief Medical Officer at iTelemed and an IEEE SA telehealth IC working group member, adds "We are pleased to have Dr. Kohli join us in the IEEE SA Telehealth IC Working Groups. We need input from industry leaders already disrupting this space including professionals like Dr. Kohli who are passionate about making health care equitable around the world. Cloud DX has been on an incredible trajectory of growth given the accelerated interest in RPM systems during COVID. Sonny has been an inspiration for me personally and it is truly a milestone for our IEEE SA IC team to be able to work alongside him as we create the future standards for telehealth adoption".

Executive Team Update

CFO Stephanie Bird has elected to leave the company for a new opportunity with a private Toronto-based company, effective September 30, 2021. Cloud DX wishes to thank Ms. Bird for all her incredible hard work as we completed our go-public process in 2021, we wish her every success in her new role and we are pleased to work with her on an orderly transition. The company is currently engaged in a selection process to choose a new CFO on or before October 1, 2021.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare's future, Cloud DX is making healthcare better for everyone. The company's Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable ageing in place and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care. Providers partnering with Cloud DX achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization/re-hospitalization and reduce the costs of healthcare delivery through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers."

About IEEE SA

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Standards Association ( IEEE SA ) is an operating unit within IEEE that develops global standards in a broad range of industries, including power and energy, artificial intelligence systems, internet of things, consumer technology and consumer electronics, biomedical and health care, information technology, robotics, telecommunication, home automation, automotive, transportation, nanotechnology, and many more. IEEE SA is not a body formally authorized by any government, but rather a community that provides a neutral platform that unites communities for standards development and technological innovation and is independent of any government oversight. IEEE SA develops standards that are consensus-based and offer balance, openness, and fair procedures. Technical experts from all over the world participate in the development of IEEE standards.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

