UBM: Real estate developer UBM generated Total Output of Euro 237.3 mn in the first half of 2021, compared with Euro 181.3 mn in the comparable prior year period. EBT declined year-on-year to Euro 35.7 mn (H1/2020: Euro 43.8 mn), but UBM recorded the highest net profit in its history at Euro 27.5 mn (H1/2020: Euro 26.6 mn). The sound first half-year results and sales activity expected over the coming months make it possible for UBM to issue a guidance for the 2021 financial year: "Instead of the previously announced "corona dip", we now expect an EBT of Euro 55 mn to Euro 60 mn" says UBM CEO Thomas G. Winkler "and with the sale of several projects prior to the start of construction, we successfully steered through these challenging times."UBM: weekly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...