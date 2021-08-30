In the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Jinjiang brand and Olympic athletes shone together



Jinjiang, China, Aug 30, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - After the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Chinese sports delegation sent a letter of thanks to Anta, Shua, Joeone and other Jinjiang enterprises. From "Made in Jinjiang" focusing on livelihood products, to "Intelligent Manufacturing in Jinjiang" full of core scientific and technological competitiveness, Jinjiang brands have been continuously improving the scientific and technological value of China's sports equipment, and making breakthroughs and creating glory together with Olympic athletes.



At present, Jinjiang fully implements the strategies of "healthy China", "sports power" and "national fitness", and takes the opportunity of holding major international events to fully promote the construction of a sports city.



Jinjiang elements in the Olympic Games



Anta made high-tech "Champion Dragon Outfit" for Chinese sports delegations; Shua Sports provided a variety of professional training equipment for Chinese sports delegations; Joeone Group provided the entrance dress of the opening ceremony for the Chinese sports delegation - "a good start"; Gong Lijiao, who fought in the Olympic Games for the fourth time, wore special shoes optimized for dozens of times by Xtep and won the first Olympic gold medal in her 21-year career with a personal best score of 20.58 meters.



Jinjiang brands have always been a solid backing for Chinese athletes. At present, Jinjiang sports brands are taking the opportunity of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games to accelerate its development in ice and snow sports.



"Intelligent Manufacturing in Jinjiang" also witnessed that foreign athletes won medals in the Tokyo Olympic Games-American athlete, Katie Zaferes, won the bronze medal in the Triathlon (women's individual) wearing "Qu!kfoam*" from 361 Degrees Sports.



Jinjiang sample of sports industry



Since Jinjiang became the third national sports industry base in China, it has always supported and cultivated the sports industry as an important pillar industry; led by Anta, 361 Degrees SPORTS, Qiaodan and other large-scale sports enterprises, it has been driving the sports equipment industry to extend to the whole chain of the sports industry, continuously expanding and strengthening the sports industry economy, and making the "Sports City" a new name card of Jinjiang.



At present, the total output value of Jinjiang sports and related industries exceeds RMB 200 billion. There are 4 demonstration units of national sports industry base, ranking first in county-level cities of Fujian Province. In order to expand the influence of the sports industry, Jinjiang holds China (Jinjiang) International Footwear Expo every year which was upgraded to an international sports industry expo in 2016.



Jinjiang will seize the opportunity to vigorously develop sports services such as competition performance, sports training, fitness and leisure, sports intermediary and so on; take the opportunity of hosting the 18th ISF Gymnasiade (School Summer Games) to promote sports consumption, and strive to achieve an output value of more than RMB 250 billion by 2025.



Exploration of Jinjiang benefiting the people by competition



In recent years, according to the concept of "prospering the city with competition, promoting production with competition, benefiting the people with competition" and "running events is running the city", Jinjiang has been striving to maximize the effect of events and improve the quality of the city while holding successful events.



Jinjiang will build a "one mountain and one water" slow travel system and public welfare leisure places such as Baxian Mountain and Oasis Park. Free leisure and fitness parks, basketball courts, gate stadium and other sports facilities will be arranged around communities and villages to create a "10 minute sports circle" and improve national sports facilities. On this basis, led by the Nationwide Fitness Campaign, Jinjiang has held more than 2,000 events every year, successfully creating a number of mass events with diversified characteristics.



Taking advantage of major events, Jinjiang invested RMB 230 million to build the largest national fitness center in the province and RMB 445 million to build Jinjiang Youth Sports School. At present, 30 venues for 18th ISF Gymnasiade (School Summer Games) have been completed and put into use as scheduled. Among them, more than 60% have been built up in schools and will be owned by schools and transformed into sports venues for students after such event. About 30% public venues will be operated by companies and open to the public.



