

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is in advanced talks to buy Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) for about $150 per share, valuing the medical-equipment maker at about $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



A deal could be reached by midweek assuming the talks don't fall apart, the Journal reported.



The talks follow an earlier bid from Baxter worth $144 per hare that Hill-Rom rebuffed.



Hill-Rom offers services including smart beds for patients, diagnostics and monitoring technologies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BAXTER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de