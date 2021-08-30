Campaign Writer: Product Hunt Hosts Swordfish AI's Cell Phone and Email Finder Launch

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Product Hunt is hosting the Swordfish AI official product launch for its cell phone number and email address finding platform on Monday August 30th, 2021. Product Hunt is known in the tech industry for launching some of the most widely used productivity tech tools on the market. The Swordfish AI platform helps sales, business development, and recruiting professionals accelerate finding their next prospects or candidates by providing access to direct contact information such as cell phone numbers, personal and business emails, social profiles and more.

Tech product launches happen daily on ProductHunt.com. Image Credit: 123rf / S. Decoret.

"I've been an enthusiastic member of the Product Hunt community for several years now, and always wanted to do a proper product launch on Product Hunt," said Ben Argeband, Founder and CEO of Swordfish AI.

The Product Hunt Community is a place where product-loving enthusiasts like to share and geek out about the latest mobile apps, websites, hardware projects, and tech creations. Product Hunt is known for surfacing the best new tech products on the market.

In 2013, Ryan Hoover founded Product Hunt. In 2016, Product Hunt received funding from Y Combinator and was later sold that same year to AngelList for a reported $20 million. Ashley Higgins currently serves as CEO of the company.

Product Hunt is currently backed by a top list of venture capital (VC) firms which include: Google Ventures , Andreessen Horowitz, Greylock Partners , Tuesday Capital (formerly known as CrunchFund), Betaworks, Tradecraft, Cowboy Ventures, Slow Ventures, A-Grade Investments, Ludlow Ventures, and SV Angel.

" Swordfish AI was launched in 2019. We've had two years of continual optimization and user feedback. Now, we feel the Swordfish platform is ready for primetime with its own Product Hunt launch," continued Argeband.

Who are Ideal Users of the Swordfish AI Platform?

Sales Professionals wanting to target and land Enterprise-Level accounts.

Sales Development Reps (SDRs) or Business Development Reps (BDRs) wanting to generate sales leads quickly for scheduling demo calls.

For Recruiting, Human Resources (HR), Talent Acquisition, and Teams of Recruiters looking to source candidate contact information to fill open positions quickly.

Founders looking to target more potential investors and raise money for their SaaS startup.

Anyone wanting to get verified contact information quickly, such as cell phone numbers or email addresses.

A website screenshot of the Swordfish AI home page. Image Credit: Swordfish.ai.

Swordfish AI enriches missing contact data in bulk. It integrates with customer relationship management (CRM) software or applicant tracking systems (ATS). CRM and ATS platforms such as: SalesForce, Hubspot, PipeDrive, Zohoi, Taleo, PCRecruiter, CATSone, Zoho, SalesForce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, and more.

"Swordfish has a unique data gathering technique for matching cell phone numbers to social profiles. Our proprietary telephone line verification system checks line connectivity, line owner historical data and seven other cell phone data points to create a more accurate picture of a person's profile than the competition," said Argeband.

Swordfish AI's Launch on Product Hunt

The "Swordfish AI Cell Number + Email Finder" Product Hunt launch is being held as a virtual event 'live' all day on August 30, 2021. Attendees who miss the live launch, will be able to access recordings of the live event.

To find out more about the launch, visit:

https://www.producthunt.com/posts/swordfish-ai-cell-number-email-finder

