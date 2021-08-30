Aegon Bank today published its first half 2021 report, which describes how the company has performed and contains interim financial information on a statutory basis. The report is available for download here.

About Aegon Bank

Aegon Bank N.V. is part of Aegon the Netherlands and mainly operates under the Knab brand. Knab is an online bank for retail and self-employed customers. Aegon Bank N.V. develops savings and investment products, and supports Aegon's purpose of helping people achieve a lifetime of financial security. Aegon Bank N.V. also offers a platform for funding mortgages for Aegon the Netherlands. Aegon is a leading lender in the Dutch residential mortgage market. Aegon Bank N.V. has a credit rating of A by S&P Global.

