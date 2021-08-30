India's Loom Solar has launched its Shark line of bifacial PV modules for rooftop projects. The nine-busbar panels have power outputs ranging from 440 W to 530 W, with front-side efficiencies ranging from 20% to 21% and rear-side gains of up to 20%.From pv magazine India Loom Solar, a solar technology startup in India, has launched its Shark line of bifacial panels. The modules use sixth-generation (PID-free) mono PERC solar cells from Germany. The nine-busbar panels are mainly designed for rooftop solar projects. They provide power outputs ranging from 440 W to 530 W, with power conversion efficiencies ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...