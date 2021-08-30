Anzeige
Montag, 30.08.2021
Rekord-Ergebnis und perfekte Positionierung am Markt!
WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 Ticker-Symbol: UU4 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.08.2021 | 08:41
Olainfarm: Notification on loss of significant holding

On 27 August 2021 a notification regarding loss of significant holdings has been received. AS LHV Varahaldus (registry code 10572453) informed that the investment funds managed by AS LHV Varahaldus have reduced the percentage of votes in AS "Olainfarm" under 5% and after 24.08.2021, investment funds managed by AS LHV Varahaldus no longer own shares or voting rights of AS "Olainfarm".

The notification is attached.

Additional information:
Janis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

Attachment

  • Notification_AS LHV Varahaldus (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1329d14c-9301-429d-a947-cc3332b24b48)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
