The solar-plus-storage facility will be built by Spanish developer Gransolar and French renewable energy company Total Eren on Santa Cruz Island in the Galapagos National Park.Ecuador's Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources has announced that a consortium formed by Spanish developer Gransolar and French renewable energy company Total Eren has won the tender for a 14.8 MW/40.9 MWh solar-plus-storage facility launched in June 2020. The other bidders in the procurement exercise were Canadian Solar Conolophus, a unit of Chinese-Canadian solar manufacturer Canadian Solar; French renewables ...

