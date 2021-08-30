

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch output prices accelerated in July, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



Output prices increased 13.9 percent year-on-year in July, following a 12.6 percent rise in June.



Prices for petroleum products grew 49 percent annually in July, after a 51.7 percent gain the previous month. Prices for chemical industry rose 33.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, output prices rose 1.8 percent in July.



Domestic market prices gained 1.9 percent and foreign market surged 1.7 percent, the agency said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

