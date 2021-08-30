smartTrade Technologies, a pioneer in multi-asset electronic trading solutions, announces today an expanded partnership with SBI Liquidity Market, a Japanese leading FX infrastructure solution and liquidity provider.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005003/en/

smartTrade will provide support for SBI FXTRADE's cryptocurrency derivative trading operations, which complement the existing FX business of SBI Liquidity Market. As part of the agreement, SBI has also moved its trading facility into smartTrade's Tokyo data center to ensure its infrastructure is constantly monitored and refreshed as their business grows, as well as to take advantage of smartTrade's fully managed services including enhanced security and redundancy capabilities.

The expansion comes as both retail and institutional interest in cryptocurrency trading continues to soar in the Japanese market.

SBI has been a smartTrade client since 2013, when the company chose LiquidityFX as its connectivity, aggregation and smart order routing partner to achieve best execution. Three years later SBI added smartTrade's award-winning pricing and distribution modules to grow its business outside Japan and provide liquidity to the rest of Asia.

David Vincent, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of smartTrade Technologies, said: "This unprecedented and volatile year demonstrated the need for high performance trading infrastructure capable of withstanding all circumstances. We're pleased that what we've been able to offer leading companies such as SBI such resilience. Today's announcement is a vote of confidence that we will continue to work together with our customers to deliver them the infrastructure they need to succeed."

Itsushi Morimoto, Executive Director, SBI Liquidity Market, said: "SBI has been utilizing smartTrade's Connectivity, Aggregation and Distribution system for years to power our foreign exchange business. We are pleased to grow this relationship as we increasingly work to meet our clients growing requirements and desire to trade in a wide variety of digital currencies. smartTrade has been the best kind of partner one that adapts with the business, supporting our change and growth."

About SBI Liquidity Market

SBI Liquidity Market is a part of the SBI Group, Japan's largest on-line financial conglomerate, that provides various FX and derivatives services for the Group and external clients. Keeping with the customer-centric principles of the SBI Group, we maintain the highest levels of professionalism and expertise to deliver price-competitive, user-friendly, and reliable FX services to our customers.

About smartTrade

smartTrade Technologies, pioneer of multi-asset electronic trading solutions, offers innovative technology allowing you to focus on your trading and grow your business while quickly adapting to changing market requirements.

smartTrade provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities, Derivatives (including Options), Cryptocurrencies and Money Markets. Our solutions offer connectivity to over 130 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management and fully customizable HTML5 user interface.

smartTrade works with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and asset managers to corporate firms. LiquidityFX for Foreign Exchange and smartFI for Fixed Income are provided as a fully managed and hosted service, colocated in all the main marketplaces globally.

smartAnalytics, our multi-asset Big Data analysis solution, allows the creation of historical or real time dashboards and reports to interact more effectively with markets and end customers.

For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005003/en/

Contacts:

Lara Michel Head of Marketing smartTrade Technologies lmichel@smart-trade.net