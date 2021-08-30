The self-consumption project has an estimated cost of around $2.4 million.The Lomé-Tokoin International Airport in Lomé, the capital of Togo, has launched a tender for the construction of a 1.82 MW solar power plant on its premises. The self-consumption project has an estimated cost of around $2.4 million. Interested developers will have time until October 8 to submit their offers. Togo joined the Scaling Solar initiative in July 2019. The program is a "one-stop shop" which supports privately financed, grid-connected solar sites by helping with project development and legal, regulatory and technical ...

