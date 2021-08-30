Anxinsec (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd: Anxinsec proposed a protection solution for advanced threats to defend against 0-day exploits and fileless attacks

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the Beijing Cyber Security Conference 2021 from August 26th to 28th, Anxinsec was invited to attend along with more than 200 top domestic and international cyber security experts. During the conference, Anxinsec, a pioneer and leader in memory protection, presented a novel solution to prevent advanced threats.

Recently, the world witnessed the rise of massive ransomware attacks, such as the SolarWinds attack or the Kaseya supply chain attack. These kinds of advanced threats are usually deliberate attempts by professional hacking organizations performing long-term infiltration strikes with the ultimate goal of destroying or stealing data in order to achieve a political or economic result. The rise of massive attacks have raised the alarm for the global cyber security defense system and proved that the current endpoint security isn't enough against today's advanced threats.

Today's advanced threat happened in memory and kernel space are increasingly common. In May 2020, Google engineers counted 912 security flaws with high and critical levels in Chrome since 2015 and found that 70% were memory-level vulnerabilities. Microsoft security engineer said at the 2019 Israel Cyber Security Conference, 70% of the vulnerabilities fixed in Microsoft's products in the past 12 years are memory security flaws.

With the growing trend of threat actors moving lower in the stack into hardware and firmware, 0-day vulnerability exploits and files attacks account for a large proportion of the prevailing attack methods today. These attacks are extremely destructive and less visible with the current EDR techniques. Chinese cyber security start-up Anxinsec provides a novel solution to this rising threat. Through implementing hardware virtualization technology, it lowers the line of defence from the application level to system and hardware level. The Anxinsec memory protection solution based on CPU instruction and memory set can effectively prevent the risk of data breaches and tampering at the memory level.

Meanwhile, Anxinsec has a strong expert service team, can provide industry-leading security consulting, penetration testing, security maintenance, security operations and emergency response services. One of the main services the company provides in UAE is security expert service. Other services include enterprise mobility management (EMM), which includes mobile device management, mobile application lifecycle management, building enterprise mobile security framework, and unified endpoint management.