DJ AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN (PR1J) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Aug-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN
DEALING DATE: 27/08/2021
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3230.951
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6369771
CODE: PR1J
