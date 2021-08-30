DJ AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CMU) AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Aug-2021 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 27/08/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 259.8998

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7053719

CODE: CMU

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 120985 EQS News ID: 1229634 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

