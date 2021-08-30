

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, the European Commission is set to publish economic confidence survey results. The economic confidence index is seen falling to 86.5 in November from 90.9 in October.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the franc and the yen, it eased against the greenback. Against the pound, it was steady.



The euro was worth 129.62 against the yen, 1.0804 against the franc, 0.8573 against the pound and 1.1799 against the greenback at 4:55 am ET.



