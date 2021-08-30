

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer prices rose for the sixth month in a row in July, data figures from Statistics Austria showed on Monday.



The producer price index grew 8.6 percent year-on-year in July, following a 6.9 percent rise in June.



Prices for intermediate goods grew 12.1 percent yearly in July and those of energy prices gained 15.6 percent. Prices for capital goods and consumer goods rose by 1.2 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.7 percent in July, following a 1.0 percent increase in the preceding month.



