

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 5.36 A.M. EDT).



In the Green



Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is up over 94% at $10.30



Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is up over 33% at $90.75



Aterian, Inc. (ATER) is up over 33% at $8.11



Support.com, Inc. (SPRT) is up over 32% at $34.79



Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) is up over 23% at $4.46



Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) is up over 21% at $1.74



Root, Inc. (ROOT) is up over 16% at $7.43



NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO) is up over 14% at $18.89



Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) is up over 11% at $28.90



SeqLL Inc. (SQL) is up over 10% at $5.03



In the Red



Astra Space, Inc. (ASTR) is down over 20% at $9.24



PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) is down over 10% at $2.60



Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) is down over 8% at $2.42



Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRPX) is down over 6% at $16.60



Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) is down over 5% at $55.00



Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) is down over 4% at $2.87



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AFFIRM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de