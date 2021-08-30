- (PLX AI) - Vestas launches Covento, a digital platform providing a marketplace to connect buyers and sellers of parts and services from across various renewable energy technologies.
- • The platform will list products and services from both Vestas and third party sellers, and will facilitate the delivery of goods from both Vestas and third party suppliers
- • Vestas aims to launch Covento in selected countries on the European market later this year, and will be expanded to the USA and Canada in 2022, eventually replacing Vestas's existing e-commerce platform
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de