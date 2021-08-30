

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' producer confidence eased from a record high in July, preliminary data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



The producer confidence index fell to 9.6 from a record 12.3 in July. The reading eased for the first time since February, but remained well above its long-term average.



Manufacturers' were less optimistic regarding their business outlook in August. Their view on stocks weakened, while the assessment on order levels during the month was the best ever.



Entrepreneurs continued to expect production growth in coming months.



The CBS also reported that the average daily production of Dutch industry grew 17.9 percent in June after a 16.4 percent increase in May.



Separately, the agency reported that producer prices grew 13.9 percent year-on-year after a 12.6 percent increase in the previous month.



