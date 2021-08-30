It's not just big companies that are benefiting from digitization and data analytics. Last week, a new optimizing algorithm was unveiled in Australia to show PV owners which retail energy plans will save them the most on their electricity bills.From pv magazine Australia Solar technology advocate Nigel Morris and the software experts at Solar Analytics have been mining the potential of data to eradicate what Morris calls "the incredibly complicated, mind-numbingly boring and almost impossible task of choosing the right provider and energy plan as a new solar owner." In a recent conversation about ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...