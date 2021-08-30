

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold held steady near a four-week high on Monday as the dollar and U.S. bond yields fell as a result of the words spoken by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium last Friday.



Spot gold dipped 0.1 percent to $1,815.32 per ounce, after having hit its highest since Aug. 4 at $1,822.92. U.S. gold futures were marginally lower at $1,818.05.



The U.S. dollar held losses after Powell struck a dovish tone on monetary policy, signaling that the central bank is in no rush to raise rates. Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.



In a virtual speech Friday, Powell said that the central bank is likely to start scaling back bond purchase program this year, but didn't provide timing for withdrawal.



Powell noted that there is 'much ground to cover to reach maximum employment,' a criteria to begin tapering.



In economic releases, U.S. pending home sales for July will be released in the New York session.



The all-important U.S. jobs data due on Friday could shed more light on the labor market recovery and influence the Fed's tapering strategy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de