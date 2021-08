HotForex Introduces 50% Welcome Bonus for New and Existing Clients

The global broker of choice now offers clients that reside in specific countries a 50% Welcome Bonus on their first deposit of at least $50 into a new MT4 Micro Account

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HotForex, the award-winning forex and commodities broker on CFDs, now offers new and existing traders the chance to kickstart their trading journey with a 50% Welcome Bonus on their first deposit of at least $50 into a new MT4 Micro Account.

Commenting on the addition, a HotForex spokesperson said: "We are thrilled to be able to provide our clients with another generous bonus offering that will boost their first deposit and allow them to start their trading journey with 50% more trading power."

HotForex also offers three other bonus programs - the 100% Supercharged Bonus, 30% Rescue Bonus and 100% Credit Bonus - for traders to have the chance to double their deposits, protect their funds from drawdowns and even get daily cash rebates to boost their trading.

Why choose the 50% Welcome Bonus?

Increase your balance by 50%

Get it with just $50 deposit

deposit Applicable automatically to your account

Available on MT4 Micro Accounts

New and existing clients

To find out more and claim this bonus today, visit the HotForex website and carefully read the bonus's terms and conditions.

Please note that the 50% welcome bonus is available to clients that reside in the following countries: India, Mexico, Colombia, Thailand, Philippines, Jordan, Singapore, Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Japan and South Africa.

About HotForex

HotForex is an internationally acclaimed multi-asset broker of choice to over 2.5 million live accounts worldwide that has earned over 50 coveted industry awards in its ten year history. The company offers a wide variety of account types, innovative products, platforms, tools and educational resources besides outstanding customer service and unparalleled trading conditions to facilitate individuals and institutional customers to trade Forex and CFDs online.

Risk warnings:

Trading Leveraged Products such as Forex and Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors as they carry a high degree of risk to your capital.

